Surat: 227 COVID-19 cases reported, 253 recover on Sunday

Surat reported 227 COVID-19 cases, the highest for any district in Gujarat, on Sunday, taking its tally to 34,583, while the day also saw 253 people getting discharged and two succumbing to the infection, an official said. The death toll in the district is now 1,007, he added.

"Surat city accounted for 166 of the 227 cases, and 180 of the 253 people discharged. It now has a recovery rate of 92.5 per cent with 23,882 people having been discharged," the official said. "The number of patients quarantined stands at 21,568 while more than 8.5 lakh people have been surveyed in areas where cases have been reported. Currently, 442 patients are hospitalised while the bed capacity is 3,046," the official said.

Among the eight city zones, Athwa leads with 4,814 cases, including 38 on Sunday, while Udhna has 2,178 cases, the lowest. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has the highest 1,871 cases, including 89 deaths, while Umarpada is at the other end with just 78 cases and one death.