Study reveals effects of social determinants of health on kidney transplant candidates

Certain social determinants of health predict patient-reported outcomes in potential kidney transplant recipients, according to a study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 07:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Certain social determinants of health predict patient-reported outcomes in potential kidney transplant recipients, according to a study. The study was presented online during ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined October 19-October 25.

In the 955-participant study, patients' experience of discrimination in a medical setting, greater depressive symptoms, and a lower sense of mastery (or control over the forces that affect one's life) predicted worse physical, mental and kidney-related quality of life. Lower levels of patient-reported medical mistrust predicted greater patient satisfaction with clinical services. "In our study, social determinants of health predicted patient-reported outcomes, suggesting that these factors are important for future research and intervention development," said lead author Samuel Swift (University of New Mexico, Albuquerque). "Transplant teams can use knowledge of how these key social determinants of health predict patient-reported outcomes to improve the experience of patients with kidney failure undergoing transplant evaluation."

Study: "Do Social Determinants of Health Predict Patient-Reported Outcomes in Transplant-Eligible End-Stage Renal Disease Patients" ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for more than 13,000 professionals to discuss the latest findings in kidney health research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney and related disorders. (ANI)

