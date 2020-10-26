Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian hospitals could run out of beds in fifteen days -official

Belgium could run out of beds in intensive care units within two weeks if the number of people in hospitals continue to increase at its current rate, an official said on Wednesday. The nation of 11 million people has Europe’s second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic, with new cases doubling every thirteen days and hitting a peak of more than 18,000 on Oct. 20, almost a ten-fold increase from the peak of the spring wave of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:33 IST
Belgian hospitals could run out of beds in fifteen days -official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belgium could run out of beds in intensive care units within two weeks if the number of people in hospitals continue to increase at its current rate, an official said on Wednesday.

The nation of 11 million people has Europe's second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic, with new cases doubling every thirteen days and hitting a peak of more than 18,000 on Oct. 20, almost a ten-fold increase from the peak of the spring wave of the pandemic. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) is doubling every eight days - to 757 as of Sunday - with 4,827 people in hospitals.

Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem told a news conference Belgium's maximum capacity of 2,000 ICU beds might be reached in two weeks if the increases continues. "Within four days, by the end of the week, we should pass the milestone of 1,000 patients in intensive care," Van Laethem said.

"If the curve doesn't change with our behaviour, we should reach 2,000 patients in intensive care in two weeks, our maximum capacity." The region of Brussels, one of the hardest hit in Europe, ordered on Saturday all sport and cultural facilities to close and residents will face a longer curfew from Monday.

On the same day, 590 people were admitted to a hospital in the country, the equivalent of the peak during the first wave of March, April. Belgium had 1,288 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week. With 10,810 total deaths, it has one of the highest per capita fatality rates in the world.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3.4 kgs of ganja seized in Chennai, 2 arrested

Over 3 kgs of ganja have beenseized and two persons held here in separate incidents,police said on MondayA woman was found with 2.2 kg of the narcotic during acheck at Triplicane on Sunday and was arrested, a policepress release saidSimilar...

October to be a Blue Moon month

The phrase Once in a Blue Moon is aptly suited to the month of October this year, which will witness the rare occurrence of a second full moon, called the Blue Moon, on Saturday. The usual monthly lunar phenomenon is that every month has on...

INTERVIEW-Thai model targets 'shocking' gender violence in new U.N. role

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Thai authorities told women to dress modestly to avoid sexual assault during New Year festivities two years ago, model Cindy Bishop hit back online - turning her into...

R80 million paid to Sedibeng Water for continuation of projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation says an amount of R80 million has been paid to Sedibeng Water for the continuation of projects in Sedibeng District Municipality.The department said that Sedibeng Water has made a commitment to pay all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020