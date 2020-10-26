Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:59 p.m.

Ban on public events can bring down COVID-19 transmission rate by 24 per cent, Lancet study. 5:54 p.m.

48 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, tally 9,066. 4:38 p.m.

1,814 fresh cases take Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 4,72,075; death toll rises to 6,902. 3:03 p.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 99,686. 1:38 p.m.

COVID caution goes for toss in Bihar election heat. 1:18 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,82,695 with 1,480 new cases; 14 fresh fatalities push toll to 1,259: Official. 12:39 p.m.

20 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; total count 5,933. 11:58 a.m.

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark. 11:57 a.m.

Tripura reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 183 more recoveries. 11:53 a.m.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised. 11:46 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 death in Puducherry; 144 new cases take tally to 34,336. 11:41 a.m.

Telangana adds 582 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths push toll to 1,311. 10:32 p.m.

20 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,245. 10:32 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 6,53,717, while 71,37,228 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 10:01 a.m.

Single day rise of 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 79,09,959, death toll to 1,19,014: Government. 2:50 a.m.

Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on November 1..