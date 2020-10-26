Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

4:38 p.m. 1,814 fresh cases take Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 4,72,075; death toll rises to 6,902. 1:18 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,82,695 with 1,480 new cases; 14 fresh fatalities push toll to 1,259: Official. 10:01 a.m. Single day rise of 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 79,09,959, death toll to 1,19,014: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:15 IST
Representative Image

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:59 p.m.

Ban on public events can bring down COVID-19 transmission rate by 24 per cent, Lancet study. 5:54 p.m.

48 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, tally 9,066. 4:38 p.m.

1,814 fresh cases take Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 4,72,075; death toll rises to 6,902. 3:03 p.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 99,686. 1:38 p.m.

COVID caution goes for toss in Bihar election heat. 1:18 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,82,695 with 1,480 new cases; 14 fresh fatalities push toll to 1,259: Official. 12:39 p.m.

20 new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; total count 5,933. 11:58 a.m.

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark. 11:57 a.m.

Tripura reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 183 more recoveries. 11:53 a.m.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised. 11:46 a.m.

No fresh COVID-19 death in Puducherry; 144 new cases take tally to 34,336. 11:41 a.m.

Telangana adds 582 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths push toll to 1,311. 10:32 p.m.

20 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,245. 10:32 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 99,686. 10:04 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 6,53,717, while 71,37,228 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 10:01 a.m.

Single day rise of 45,148 new COVID-19 cases, 480 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 79,09,959, death toll to 1,19,014: Government. 2:50 a.m.

Israel to start human trials of COVID vaccine on November 1..

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the countrys President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.The French leader this m...

'Orderly' Trump win most favourable outcome for equities, JPMorgan says

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan expects the SP500 index to surge to 3,900 points if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected next week, calling such an outcome the most favourable for stock markets.A rise to 3,900 would mark a 12.6 jump from...

Thai protesters, 'human beings, not dust', march in challenge to king

Describing themselves as human beings, not dust, thousands of Thai protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to put pressure on King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends much of his time in G...

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices. A bench comprising Justices A M Khan...
