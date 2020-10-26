Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday. The government also said it would stop exceptions to quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway enjoyed until now.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:00 IST
Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

The government also said it would stop exceptions to quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway enjoyed until now. From Oct. 31, all foreign workers arriving in the Nordic country from EU countries that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases must undergo a ten-day quarantine.

"We need to do more to control the spread of the infection," Solberg told a news conference. Indoor public gatherings will now be limited to 50 people, reversing an earlier decision to allow up to 200 people, while the maximum number permitted to meet in a private setting will be cut from 20 to a household receiving no more than five guests.

While Norway has Europe's lowest level of new COVID-19 infections, the government believes that a failure to impose targeted measures now could lead to a broader lockdown later, like those of several other countries. Solberg in March invoked emergency powers to shut schools, restaurants, sporting events and a wide range of public and private institutions, before starting a gradual easing of restrictions in the months that followed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters

An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters and wounded nearly as many, in one of the heaviest blows to the oppositions strongest groups, a spokesman and a war monitor sa...

Priyanka Gandhi interacts with weavers from Varanasi, assures Cong support

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday interacted with weavers from Varanasi and assured them that her party was standing with them against injustice of all kinds. Priyanka Gandhi interacted with about 40 to 50 ...

Strict action to be taken against adulterators: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said strict action will be taken against adulterators under the Pure for Sure campaign that started from Monday. He said that during the festive season complaints of adulteration increases in products ...

India sending food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea: MEA

India is sending 270 metric tonnes of food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020