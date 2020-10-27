Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* The White House planned a Monday night celebration of the Republican Senate's confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded President Donald Trump's own infection. * Mexico has agreed to host human trials of seven COVID-19 vaccines to strengthen its pharmaceutical relations in case limited production capacity leads to a battle for doses, the Financial Times reported.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 03:24 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The United States, Russia and France set new daily records for coronavirus infections as a second wave swelled across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Europe needs a "serious acceleration" in the fight against the coronavirus and a lack of contact-tracing capacity could drive the disease into the darkness, a top World Health Organization official said on Monday. * Spain's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases rose by 52,188 over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,098,320, health ministry data showed.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a "lockdown light" which would mainly focus on the closure of bars and restaurants to slow down a second wave of coronavirus infections, newspaper Bild reported. * France is considering further tightening of restrictions, sources said, after a government medical advisor said the country may be experiencing 100,000 new cases per day - twice the latest official figure.

* Norway, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia have toughened restrictions as cases rise. * Belgium could run out of intensive care beds within two weeks, an official said.

* More than 20,000 Hungarian nurses signed a petition against a law that allows public healthcare workers to be relocated to another hospital for up to two years. AMERICAS

* Trump administration talks with Democratic lawmakers on a major pandemic relief package will continue on Monday as both sides work to find a compromise before the election, a White House adviser said. * The White House planned a Monday night celebration of the Republican Senate's confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded President Donald Trump's own infection.

* Mexico has agreed to host human trials of seven COVID-19 vaccines to strengthen its pharmaceutical relations in case limited production capacity leads to a battle for doses, the Financial Times reported. * Former Brazil striker Ronaldinho Gaucho said he has tested positive and is self-isolating.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China reported the highest number of asymptomatic infections in nearly seven months.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran extended COVID-19 curbs in Tehran and across the country as health authorities said they were recording a COVID-19 death every four minutes.

* The pandemic is fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, despite World Bank predictions of a historic 20% drop in remittances to poorer countries this year due to the economic slump. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A leading experimental COVID-19 vaccine produces an immune response in both young and old adults, said AstraZeneca Plc , which is helping to manufacture it. * British high-street pharmacy chain Boots said it was launching in-store COVID-19 testing at 120 pounds ($156) per test for asymptomatic people, and that a 12-minute test would be launched within weeks.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks across the globe posted their biggest decline in a month on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the world economic outlook, giving the U.S. dollar a safe-haven boost.

* OPEC's secretary general said oil recovery may take longer than hoped as infections rise, and that OPEC and its allies would "stay the course" in balancing the market. * Italy will present measures on Tuesday to support businesses hit by new COVID-19 restrictions, officials said, as protests against the curbs mounted.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Linda Pasquini and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In conservative Mexico, 'Muxes' soccer team tackles outdated LGBT stereotypes

A soccer team in Mexicos capital is shooting for greater inclusion for the LGBT community by relying on the widespread love of Latin Americas most popular sport. Mexico Citys Muxes, named after the indigenous transgender women who have been...

Trump, Biden make pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, while Democrat Joe Biden made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for b...

S.Korea's economy returns to growth amid global virus struggle

South Koreas economy returned to growth in the third quarter, climbing out of the slump brought about by the coronavirus as its major trading partners began lifting pandemic restrictions. Asias fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjus...

WRAPUP 6-Wave of new COVID-19 cases crashes across U.S. and Europe as winter looms

The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a tidal wave of cases washes over parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new curbs.The gloom weighed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020