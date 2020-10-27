Philippines' Duterte wants government-to-government deal for COVID-19 vaccines

Philippines' Duterte wants government-to-government deal for COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Manila | Updated: 27-10-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 06:23 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would favour a government-to-government deal for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption.
"Let me tell everybody that we will not beg, we will pay," Duterte said in a weekly televised address. "To the Chinese government, you need not look for partners, we can make it government-to-government."
The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Chinese
- Philippine