Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium faces decision on possible new lockdown by weekend - official

Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Monday evening that a decision on returning to lockdown would need to be taken by the end of the week. "It will be necessary to decide by this weekend if we should go into total lockdown," Van Laethem said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:23 IST
Belgium faces decision on possible new lockdown by weekend - official
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Belgium's federal government should decide by this weekend whether a return to a nationwide lockdown is required, as the country grapples with a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases and hospitals risk running out of beds, an official said.

New infections in Belgium, among the hardest-hit countries in Europe, hit a peak of more than 18,000 on Oct. 20, almost a 10-fold increase from the high of a spring wave of the pandemic. Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Monday evening that a decision on returning to lockdown would need to be taken by the end of the week.

"It will be necessary to decide by this weekend if we should go into total lockdown," Van Laethem said. Belgium could still "get by" without a lockdown, but only if the rate of hospital admissions was brought under control, he said.

"We must prepare everything for a lockdown if there is no improvement by the end of this week," he said. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) is doubling every eight days - to 809 as of Monday - with 5,260 people in hospitals.

Belgium had not asked any other countries to take COVID-19 patients to ease the pressure on its health system, a spokesman for the health minister told Reuters. Van Laethem told a news conference on Monday that the country's maximum capacity of 2,000 ICU beds could be reached in two weeks if the increases continued.

Belgium had 1,369 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week. With 10,810 total deaths, the country of 11 million people has one of the highest per capita fatality rates in the world.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for t...

COVID's cognitive costs? Some patients' brains may age 10 years

People recovering from COVID-19 may suffer significant brain function impacts, with the worst cases of the infection linked to mental decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years, researchers warned on Tuesday. A non-peer-reviewed stu...

8 killed, over 120 injured in bomb blast at religious seminary in northwest Pakistan

A powerful blast ripped through a religious seminary in northwest Pakistans Peshawar city on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, mostly students, and wounding over 120 others, senior police officials said. The blast occurred around 830 ...

Belgium's former King meets estranged daughter for first time

Belgiums former King Albert has met his daughter Delphine for the first time, after she won a seven-year legal battle to prove that he is her father, earning recognition as a princess.The two met Alberts wife, Queen Paola, last Sunday at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020