Lab technician, ASHA worker suspended for issuing false COVID-19 certificates in Bengaluru

A lab technician of a city civic body run hospital here and an ASHA health worker has been suspended for allegedly issuing false-negative COVID-19 certificates while Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday assured steps to prevent such irregularities. The Minister also said the government viewed the incident seriously and a criminal case would be filed against the two.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said the issue of false-negative reports at the hospital came to his notice following which a team comprising joint commissioner and health officers was sent for inspection. "An FIR will be registered against the lab technician who was on contract and the ASHA worker who were issuing negative COVID-19 reports," he said.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources, the two had charged up to Rs 1,500 for a negative COVID-19 certificate to people whose samples turned positive. In some cases, even tests were not done, they said.

Sudhakar said a strict regulation will be introduced to rectify loopholes and to make sure that such incidents were not repeated in the future. "As a doctor, this incident has hurt me. It is a dishonor to the medical profession to make money through immoral ways," Dr. Sudhakar, a medical professional himself, added.