FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to try to curb a growing surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Poland's prime minister called for an end to days of nationwide protests over a near-total ban on abortion, saying those attending were disregarding "massive risks" from the resurgent pandemic. * France should prepare for "difficult decisions" on new curbs, its interior minister said, a day after the country reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients going into hospital since April.

* German ministers called for targeted, temporary curbs to slow exponentially growing infections, and predicted 20,000 new daily cases at end of the week. * Russia ordered bars and restaurants to close overnight, RIA news agency reported.

* Less than half of Britons trust news organisations as a source for COVID-19 information, the Reuters Institute said. AMERICAS

* Fear of the novel coronavirus has cast some Americans as litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures. * U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated the Senate's confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, a month after a similar event preceded a coronavirus outbreak among top Republicans including Trump.

* Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday it would be easier and cheaper to invest in a cure for COVID-19 rather than a vaccine, a sign he is increasingly positioning himself against inoculation programmes. * The South American Football Confederation is making plans to hold next year's Copa America in stadiums filled with fans if a vaccine is found in time, a senior member said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong will reopen public beaches and relax restrictions on bars and restaurants starting Friday.

* Australia's Victoria state, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in over seven months. * India's finance minister will meet the premier on Tuesday and could discuss likely steps for stimulus, ET Now reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Parts of Yemen are seeing their highest levels of acute malnutrition in children, a U.N. report said, worsened by the pandemic, economic decline, floods, escalating conflict and significant underfunding of this year's aid response.

* A massive $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is on track to produce its first cargo in 2024 despite coronavirus pandemic disruptions globally, an executive said. * Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international travel before the crisis, could see passenger traffic fall as much 70% this year, its CEO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * South Korea's drug ministry is reviewing whether to fast-track approval of AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate, Yonhap news agency reported.

* European countries are looking at buying millions of COVID-19 rapid tests mostly from Roche and Abbott , as production is stretched by a surge in infections. * Antibodies against the coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population over summer, a study found, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European equities fell in early Tuesday trading as risk-aversion swept markets, with a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatening the global economic recovery and caution ahead of U.S. elections on Nov. 3.

* Spain plans to raise taxes on large companies and wealthy people to fund increased spending on social care and infrastructure as part of its 2021 budget, the government said.