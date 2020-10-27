Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says public too lax over COVID-19 rules, as cases, deaths hit records

"We are going through bitter coronavirus days in the capital and we should expect to see strict measures on (enforcing compliance with) health protocols," Zali told a gathering of police officials, according to IRNA. "In the latest opinion poll we had, citizens asked us to deal decisively with offenders."

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:03 IST
Iran says public too lax over COVID-19 rules, as cases, deaths hit records

Iranians are being too lax in complying with COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Tuesday, as the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country faced new daily records of infections and deaths.

A record daily death toll of 346 pushed the total toll to 33,299, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state media. New cases set a record of 6,968, bringing the total to 581,824 in a third big wave of infections this year. "According to the latest figures, the rate of compliance with health protocols is 57.7%, which is very low. We need to raise compliance during this epidemic ... More than ever, we need national strength and empathy," said Lari, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

The authorities have ordered residents in Tehran to wear masks in public. Many public sector workers in the capital have been told to stay home every second day. Non-essential businesses have been shut in Tehran and dozens of other cities. Schools, theatres and museums have been shut and social, cultural and religious events cancelled for at least a week, with authorities saying the measures could be extended.

Alireza Zali, head of the Tehran coronavirus taskforce, suggested police could be tougher on those who flout the rules. "We are going through bitter coronavirus days in the capital and we should expect to see strict measures on (enforcing compliance with) health protocols," Zali told a gathering of police officials, according to IRNA.

"In the latest opinion poll we had, citizens asked us to deal decisively with offenders."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

US eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Bolivia, raises alert for Mauritius

Washington US, October 27 ANISputnik The United States has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for Bolivia and Panama while raising its alert for Mauritius amid a new surge of infections, the US State Department said in a Travel Advisory U...

4,000 volunteers of Bharat Scouts, NCC and NSS on anti-air pollution drive in Noida

Around 4,000 volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guide, National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme are currently on a door-to-door campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar to raise awareness among people on anti-pollution measures, officials sa...

UN Human Rights Office raises concerns over 'shrinking of democratic space' in Tanzania

Geneva Switzerland, October 27 ANISputnik The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights is concerned about the situation over ensuring democratic freedoms in Tanzania in the wake of reported attacks against political opponents and...

2+2 meet: India, US applaud 'exemplary cooperation' in confronting challenges emerging from COVID-19

India and the United States on Tuesday applauded the exemplary cooperation between the two countries in confronting challenges emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening partnership between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020