Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria shuts high schools, nightclubs as COVID cases surge

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:06 IST
Bulgaria shuts high schools, nightclubs as COVID cases surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria is closing nightclubs and discos and students from high schools and universities will study online for two weeks as of Oct. 29 as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also banned the public at sports events and said cinemas and theatres should work at 30% of their capacity until Nov. 12, while restaurants should limit the number of people at one table to six, among other restrictions.

The Balkan country reported 2,243 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its highest daily tally. Some 40,143 Bulgarians have tested positive for the disease since March and 1,146 have died.

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan to reopen for devotees on Oct 30

The portals of Rangnath temple in Vrindavan will reopen for devotees from October 30, according to the temple administration. Chief executive officer of the temple Angha Srinivasan said adhering to COVID-19 guidelines has been made obligato...

Tech chief executives to defend key law in front of U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday

The chief executives of Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc will tell U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday that a federal law protecting internet companies is crucial to free expression on the internet, according to written testimoni...

EU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules

Britain must spell out how far it wants to diverge from European Union rules if it wants access to the blocs financial market from January, a top European Commission official said on Tuesday. Britain has left the EU and access under transit...

SDMC doctor dies of COVID-19

A 41-year-old doctor working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said. The doctor was working in SDMCs Najafgarh Zone since 2008 and was posted at Maternity and Child Welfare Centre Rangpuri, Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020