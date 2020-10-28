Left Menu
Algerian leader "stable" in hospital with unknown illness

It did not give the nature of his illness or say when the hospitalisation occurred. It said that while Tebboune had been admitted to a specialised care unit of the Ain Naadja hospital, on the recommendation of his doctors, “the state of health of the President...does not inspire any concern.” On Saturday, several senior officials in the prime minister and the president's entourage developed symptoms of coronavirus and the president was placed in “voluntary preventive confinement”. It's unclear whether that is linked to the current hospitalisation.

Algerian leader "stable" in hospital with unknown illness

Algeria's President Abedelmadjid Tebboune has been hospitalised at a military hospital in the south of the capital Algiers, his office said on Tuesday. The statement downplayed the seriousness of the 75-year-old's condition saying he was “stable". It did not give the nature of his illness or say when the hospitalisation occurred.

