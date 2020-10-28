Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to curb a surge in infections, and are looking to buy millions of COVID-19 rapid tests. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

European governments prepared on Tuesday to introduce new restrictions to curb a surge in infections, and are looking to buy millions of COVID-19 rapid tests.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Italy posted a daily record of 21,994 new cases on Tuesday, the health ministry said. * Belgium's government will convene on Friday to decide on a potential new national lockdown with the country now suffering the highest rate of infections per 100,000 citizens in the European Union.

* Poland reported 16,300 new infections on Tuesday, a daily record, as its prime minister warned that people attending mass protests over abortion rights were disregarding "massive" infection risks. * France should prepare for "difficult decisions" on new curbs, its interior minister said, a day after the country reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients going into hospital since April.

* German ministers called for targeted, temporary curbs to slow exponentially growing infections, and predicted 20,000 new daily cases at the end of the week. * Russia ordered bars and restaurants to close overnight, RIA news agency reported.

AMERICAS * The United Nations cancelled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters after five people in Niger's U.N. mission were infected.

* Fear of the novel coronavirus has cast some Americans as litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures. * Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said she had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the disease.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong will reopen public beaches and relax restrictions on bars and restaurants starting Friday.

* Australia's Victoria state, the epicentre of COVID-19 infections, said it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in over seven months. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranians are being too lax in complying with restrictions, the government said, as the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country faced new daily records of infections and deaths. * Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international travel before the crisis, could see passenger traffic fall as much 70% this year, its CEO said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it does not yet have data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE.

* Moderna Inc said the United Kingdom's health regulator has started a real-time review of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. * South Korea's drug ministry is reviewing whether to fast-track approval of AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate, Yonhap news agency reported.

* Antibodies against the coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population over summer, a study found, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that a coronavirus economic relief deal would likely come after the Nov. 3 election, with the White House unable to bridge differences with fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate as well as congressional Democrats. * A gauge of world stock markets edged lower and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as investors grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the impending U.S. election.

* Euro zone banks are tightening access to corporate credit amid a resurgence of the pandemic, adding to already numerous arguments for the European Central Bank to add to stimulus. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Sarah Morland and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Shounak Dasgupta)

