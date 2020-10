Bihar election: 33.11 pc turnout till 1.45 pm, Lakhisarai records highest at 40.16 pc

Over 33.11 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1.45 pm in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. While Lakhisarai has recorded the highest turnout of 40.16 per cent, followed by Nawada ...