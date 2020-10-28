2 health workers issue false COVID-19 test reports; sacked

A lab technician and an ASHA (accredited social health activist) worker have been dismissed for allegedly issuing false coronavirus test reports by collecting money, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar has said. The two allegedly collected between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for each negative COVID-19 report without conducting the tests, according to sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Sharing the order copy on his Twitter handle, Sudhakar said dereliction of duty by ASHA worker Shanti and lab technician Mahalakshmi, who works at the Pobbathi Hospital run by the city civic agency, has been taken seriously and they have been dismissed based on an investigation. "Stringent action is certain if there is a dereliction of duty irrespective of whether the employee is on a contract or permanent," the Minister tweeted.

The Minister had said on Tuesday that an FIR would be registered against them.