Iran reports 415 coronavirus deaths, a daily record -TV

Iran reports 415 coronavirus deaths, a daily record -TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:40 IST
Iran reported 415 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, its highest one-day total, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV, pushing total deaths in the Middle Eastern country hit hardest by the pandemic to 33,714.
Lari said 6,824 new coronavirus infections had been identified in the previous 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases in Iran to 558,648.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sima Sadat Lari
- Middle Eastern