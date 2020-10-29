Assam reports 3 more COVID deaths, 448 fresh cases

Assam reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 917, while 448 new positive cases pushed the tally to 2,05,237, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 1,487 cured patients were released during the day, increasing the total number recovered people to 1,92,514.

The recovery rate in Assam is now 93.80 per cent, the minister said. The number of active cases currently is 11,803, while three patients had migrated out of the state.

"Three more COVID patients have succumbed to their infections today.....We stand with all bereaved families in this hour of grief," Sarma tweeted. Two of these three deaths were reported from Golaghat and one from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The 448 new cases included 118 from Kamrup Metropolitan. The state tested 26,150 samples for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such tests to 45,77,843, the minister said.