Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainland China reports 47 new COVID-19 cases vs 42 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Oct. 28, up from 42 a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than two months, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The total number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 16 from 38 a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-10-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 06:04 IST
Mainland China reports 47 new COVID-19 cases vs 42 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Oct. 28, up from 42 a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than two months, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. Of the new cases, 23 were local infections in Xinjiang involving previously asymptomatic patients following a mass infection reported in Kashgar. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections marks the highest since 49 cases were reported for Aug. 9, but still at a small fraction of what the country saw at the height of the epidemic in February. The total number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 16 from 38 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,915, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Press, social media blocking serious charges against Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused both the mainstream and social media companies of blocking serious charges of corruption against his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying the situation was causing America to ex...

Canada border officer had concerns about interviewing Huawei CFO ahead of arrest

A Canadian border officer told a court on Wednesday he had concerns about intercepting and interviewing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before police arrested her on a warrant from the United States almost two years ago. Scott K...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexicos health ministry reported on Wednesday 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.Health officials have said the r...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020