PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

Economists have urged British finance minister Rishi Sunak to extend the furlough scheme and ramp up support for businesses and workers amid rising concern that rapidly growing infection rates from COVID-19 will force the government to impose a national lockdown, triggering a double dip recession.

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times

The UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be ready to distribute before Christmas, with the first doses earmarked for the elderly and vulnerable. https://bit.ly/31TWLB7 Rogue advisers are targeting members of Rolls-Royce's gold-plated retirement scheme, prompting regulators to warn of the threat of a new pensions scandal. https://bit.ly/31RoMZY

The Guardian Up to 10% of England's population could be tested for coronavirus every week after government officials asked local health chiefs to deploy 30-minute saliva kits in an acceleration of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial "Operation Moonshot" mass screening plan.

Economists have urged British finance minister Rishi Sunak to extend the furlough scheme and ramp up support for businesses and workers amid rising concern that rapidly growing infection rates from COVID-19 will force the government to impose a national lockdown, triggering a double dip recession.

The Telegraph

Ministers are scrambling to hire consultants who can offer emergency help to their central COVID-19 Task Force amid fears Whitehall will be overwhelmed by a winter coronavirus surge, according to documents seen by The Telegraph. Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the billionaire brothers seeking to buy British supermarket group Asda have been dealt a fresh blow after credit agency Moody's cut its rating on the debts of their petrol station empire further into junk territory.

Sky News Swedish firm Ericsson will supply equipment for BT's 5G network in major UK cities, including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct.29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The TimesThe UK government believes that a German vaccine backed by Pfizer could be...
