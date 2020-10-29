Left Menu
Ethiopia: Construction of six cancer treatment centres underway

According to the Ministry, twelve hospitals are provided with cancer treatment centers across the country, allowing patients to seek help. It will also ease the burden carried by centers by shortening the breast cancer treatment services from six months to only two weeks at the national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia's Ministry of Health has said that the construction of six cancer treatment centers is underway in four regions of Ethiopia, according to a media report by Ethiopian News Agency.

Lia Taddesse, the Minister of Health, emphasized the need for Breast Cancer alertness. She pointed out that about 2.1 million breast cancer cases are reported worldwide in a year. She also said that out of total cancer cases, breast cancer constitutes more than one-third of total cases in Ethiopia.

Taddesse also noted that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide with the majority of cases being reported in developing countries. She added that cases of breast cancer are often diagnosed in the last stage and it has emerged as a concern in public health due to a lack of awareness and inadequate center treatments in the country.

According to the Ministry, twelve hospitals are provided with cancer treatment centers across the country, allowing more patients to seek help. It will also ease the burden carried by centers by shortening the breast cancer treatment services from six months to only two weeks at the national level.

The construction of the six centers is underway in Amhara, Tigray, Oromia and Southern Nations Nationalities Regional States, and Addis Ababa.

