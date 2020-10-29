Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

The death toll rose to 342 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, he said. West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 178 of the 342 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:30 IST
Tripura reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 273 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,566, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 342 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 178 of the 342 COVID-19 deaths, the official said. On Wednesday, 170 people were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients, he said.

Tripura currently has 1,699 active coronavirus cases, while 28,502 people have recovered from the disease and 23 migrated to other states, the official said. The state has so far conducted 4,54,391 sample tests for COVID-19, including 2,158 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 6.72 per cent.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamaican teacher turns Kingston walls into blackboards

With most schools in Jamaica still closed due to the pandemic, schoolteacher Taneka Mckoy every day braves the risk of stray gunshots from gang warfare and the oppressive Caribbean heat as she trudges around her inner city Kingston communit...

SAI to fund boarding, lodging of badminton players quarantined in Germany

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Thursday confirmed that it will pay for the expenses that are going to be incurred by two badminton players Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey during their quarantine period in Germany from October 30 to Nov...

All payments due to civic bodies cleared, they owe Rs 8,600 crore to Delhi govt: Sisodia

Amid the tussle between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP helming three municipal corporations over funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said all payments due to the civic bodies have been cleared and instead they owe R...

Maha: Auto driver held for attempting to kidnap minor sisters

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to kidnap two minor girls from Nilanga town of Maharashtras Latur district, police said. The accused Gauspar Hujur Shaikh 29 lured two minor sisters, aged seven and five, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020