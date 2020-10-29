Haryana health dept reduces prices of RT-PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

The Haryana health department on Thursday decided to further reduce the prices of RT-PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, an official said. The department also gave instructions to all private laboratories to refrain from overcharging, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said

He said that the price of RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing has been reduced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 900 and rapid antigen testing has been reduced from Rs 650 to Rs 500

After due consideration and advice of experts taking into account the cost of the kits and consumables and consent of leading private laboratories, the state government while exercising its powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, directed that no private laboratory should charge any amount more than the rates fixed by the government, inclusive of GST taxes, he said in a statement here.