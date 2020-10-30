Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,237 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.8 lakh, death toll 7,007

"The number of active cases in the state stands at 24,431, while a total of 4,48,644 patients have been treated and discharged so far," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 4,80,082.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:32 IST
2,237 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.8 lakh, death toll 7,007
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 7,007 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with 24 more fatalities, while 2,237 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.8 lakh, a senior official said. "In the past 24 hours, 2,237 fresh cases were reported from the state while those discharged during this period were 2,590. "The number of active cases in the state stands at 24,431, while a total of 4,48,644 patients have been treated and discharged so far," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 4,80,082. "The death toll due to the disease has reached 7,007 with 24 new deaths," he said, adding that the state's recovery rate is 93.45 per cent. "The number of active cases has come down by 64.2 per cent since September 17 when the state hit its peak with over 68,000 cases," Prasad said.

A total of 1,48,222 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 1.47 crore. He said the state government has started its preparations for administering COVID-19 vaccine, when it is launched and for this, work is on to ensure cold chain during supply among other arrangements.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

I got lucky: Broad on dismissing Warner 7 times in 2019 Ashes

England pacer Stuart Broad has said he got lucky against David Warner last year in the Ashes when the right-handed bowler had dismissed the Australian batsman seven times in the span of 104 balls. Speaking to The Analysts Virtual Cricket Cl...

IOC net profit jumps 11-fold on inventory gains, refinery margin rise

Indias top oil firm IOC on Friday reported an 11-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,227.31 crore for the September 2020 quarter, on the back of a boost in refining margins and inventory gain on using low-priced crude oil for mak...

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Stranded trucks likely to resume movement on Friday

Movement of trucks between Assam and Mizoram is likely to resume on Friday, a day after the issue of road bloackade put up by locals at Lailapur in Assam on National Highway 306 was raised at a high-level meeting, an official statement said...

COVID-19 cases in England rose by 51,900 per day last week - ONS

New COVID-19 cases in England increased by around 51,900 each day last week, up nearly 50 on the week before, an official survey said on Friday, suggesting that the incidence of new infections was still rising steeply and had not levelled o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020