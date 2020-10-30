2,237 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.8 lakh, death toll 7,007

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 7,007 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with 24 more fatalities, while 2,237 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.8 lakh, a senior official said. "In the past 24 hours, 2,237 fresh cases were reported from the state while those discharged during this period were 2,590. "The number of active cases in the state stands at 24,431, while a total of 4,48,644 patients have been treated and discharged so far," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 4,80,082. "The death toll due to the disease has reached 7,007 with 24 new deaths," he said, adding that the state's recovery rate is 93.45 per cent. "The number of active cases has come down by 64.2 per cent since September 17 when the state hit its peak with over 68,000 cases," Prasad said.

A total of 1,48,222 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to over 1.47 crore. He said the state government has started its preparations for administering COVID-19 vaccine, when it is launched and for this, work is on to ensure cold chain during supply among other arrangements.