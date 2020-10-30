Left Menu
349 more COVID-19 cases in U'khand

Dehradun reported the highest number of 78 cases, Nainital 51, Pauri 49, Haridwar 32, Rudraprayag 30, Uttarkashi 24, Chamoli and Almora 19, Udham Singh Nagar 15, Pitgoragarh 14, Tehri 13, Champawat three and Bageshwar two, a state health department bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,634.

Updated: 30-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:47 IST
349 more COVID-19 cases in U'khand

The COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand on Friday rose to 61,915 with 349 more people testing positive, while two more patients died.   Dehradun reported the highest number of 78 cases, Nainital 51, Pauri 49, Haridwar 32, Rudraprayag 30, Uttarkashi 24, Chamoli and Almora 19, Udham Singh Nagar 15, Pitgoragarh 14, Tehri 13, Champawat three and Bageshwar two, a state health department bulletin said.      Two more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, taking the overall toll to 1,011 so far, the bulletin said

So far, 56,771 people have recuperated and 499 migrated. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,634.

