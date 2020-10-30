Left Menu
Iceland further tightens measures to curb COVID-19

Reuters | Reykjavík | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:23 IST
Iceland further tightens measures to curb COVID-19
Iceland further tightened its restrictions to curb a spike in coronavirus infections on Friday, lowering its limit on public gatherings to 10 people from 20 and suspending sporting activities and stage performances.

The new restrictions will take effect on Saturday and remain in force until Nov. 17.

Iceland has an infection incidence of 213 per 100,000 on a two-week average, down from a spike in mid-October to 291.5. Only 12 people have died with the virus in Iceland.

