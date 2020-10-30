Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss urge caution as COVID cases again top 9,000

Officials on Friday said the number of new cases was likely an underestimate given the high positivity rate and signs that the testing system is stretched. The head of Switzerland's scientific task force for COVID-19, Martin Ackermann, warned that hospital capacity would be exceeded before the effects of the new measures could be fully felt, given the incubation period of the virus.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:30 IST
Swiss urge caution as COVID cases again top 9,000
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus infections rose by 9,207 and hospitalisations by 279, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the country's health care and contract tracing systems struggled to manage a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Switzerland has one of the highest infection rates in Europe, prompting Berne to introduce new nation-wide measures aimed at slowing transmission. But critics say measures do not go far enough, and have called for a lockdown, with infectious disease expert Jacques Fellay on Thursday urging Swiss citizens to cut their contacts in half. Officials on Friday said the number of new cases was likely an underestimate given the high positivity rate and signs that the testing system is stretched.

The head of Switzerland's scientific task force for COVID-19, Martin Ackermann, warned that hospital capacity would be exceeded before the effects of the new measures could be fully felt, given the incubation period of the virus. "We should expect the capacity of our hospitals to be exceeded," he told journalists, calling the risk "very considerable". https://icumonitoring.ch/

Under Switzerland's federal system, some cantons have introduced measures more strict than national ones, such as limiting private gatherings to five. The western canton of Jura also called in army support to relieve hospitals, after sending its first patient to a neighbouring canton for lack of intensive care facilities.

However, Ackermann warned that even mobilising the army on a national level--as occurred in the first wave--would have limited effect. "You have seen the curve and if it continues, any increase in capacity will be exhausted within a few hours," he said.

Officials urged discipline, asking families to refrain from trick-or-treating over Halloween. "The numbers need to come down. It's our only chance," said Linda Nartey, cantonal doctor in Berne.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 154,251, as the death toll rose by 52 to 2,037.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate model shows Saharan heat in much of West Africa within a century

By the end of this century, typical daily temperatures in West Africa will be even higher than those registered on the hottest days of the year at present, according to a new study by climate scientists in Britain.The research found that on...

Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with tributes from around the world and a 100-metre long billboard being erected in his honour in the centre of Buenos Aires. However, the Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to spend a...

Tiger kills fisherman in Bengal's Sundarbans

A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said. The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur villa...

WRAPUP 4-Europeans urge wider curbs as COVID sweeps continent, batters U.S.

EU officials warned Europe to be ready for wider COVID restrictions as infections surged across the continent, France and Germany prepared curbs almost as strict as their spring lockdowns and cases soared across the United States. Europe an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020