Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil will buy China COVID-19 vaccine, VP Mourão says, contradicting Bolsonaro

However, in an interview in the magazine Veja that hit the stands on Friday, Mourão said Bolsonaro's stance was without substance, putting it down to a war of words with political rivals, like Sao Paulo state Governor João Doria. "The government will buy the vaccine, of course it will.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 03:26 IST
Brazil will buy China COVID-19 vaccine, VP Mourão says, contradicting Bolsonaro
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Brazil's government will "of course" buy a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine that is being tested in the country, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Friday, in the latest example of him contradicting President Jair Bolsonaro. Last week, Bolsonaro, a long-standing China critic, said the federal government would not buy a COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac, one day after the health minister said that it would be included in the nation's immunization program.

His comments thrust into the open a simmering debate over vaccine policy between the president and key governors, who have been exploring alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine the federal government has prioritized. However, in an interview in the magazine Veja that hit the stands on Friday, Mourão said Bolsonaro's stance was without substance, putting it down to a war of words with political rivals, like Sao Paulo state Governor João Doria.

"The government will buy the vaccine, of course it will. We have already put the resources in Butantan to produce this vaccine. The government will not run away from that," Mourão was quoted as saying. Sao Paulo state biomedical research center, the Butantan Institute, is testing the Sinovac vaccine. Doria hopes to have regulatory approval by the end of the year and start vaccinating people in January.

On Wednesday, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said it had authorized the import of Sinovac's raw materials to produce the vaccine. As an elected official, Mourão has often felt comfortable contradicting some of Bolsonaro's most incendiary comments. Among the business community and diplomats, he is viewed as a pragmatic voice of reason in the administration.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says Iranian hackers behind threatening emails accessed voter data

U.S. officials said late Friday that the Iranian hackers behind a wave of threatening emails sent to thousands of Americans earlier this month successfully accessed voter data. The statement, issued jointly by the FBI and the Department of ...

Trump derides doctors as COVID surges, Biden says Trump 'giving up' on virus

Recasts, changes datelines, updates Trump, Biden quotes, adds poll numbers, court ruling on Postal Service By Trevor Hunnicutt and Alexandra AlperST. PAUL, Minn.GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct 30 Reuters - P resident Donald Trump and Democratic challe...

Golf-Armour, Clark share lead after wind-rattled second round at Bermuda

Americans Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark were tied at the top of the Bermuda Championship leaderboard on Friday, playing the second round through rough and roaring winds that rattled flagsticks - and some competitors. On the hunt for his fir...

Twitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers

Twitter said on Friday it had changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post. The New York Post can now send tweets again, the social media platform said. It had blocked the news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020