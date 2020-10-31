Mainland China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 30, up from 25 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. Of the new cases, 27 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that six local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.

The commission also reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, down from 53 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,973. The death toll remains at 4,634.