Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 81,37,119 with 48,268 new cases

With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 11:29 IST
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 81,37,119 with 48,268 new cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 48,268 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. With 551 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,21,641. The total number of active cases is 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,25,971 active COVID-19 cases, 15,03,050 recoveries and 43,837 deaths. Kerala has reported 90,671 active cases, 3,32,994 recoveries and 1,457 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 23,532 and 32,363 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,87,96,064 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30th October. Of these 10,67,976 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The MoHFW yesterday said that India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present.

The very high testing has resulted in a continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently. It added aggressive and targeted testing has proved very effective in early identification, isolation, and hospitalisation. This has also kept the new numbers within manageable limits and the number of deaths low. (ANI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu reports 4,295 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

TRENDING

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Take action against discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river: NGT tells Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has directed Chief Secretary, Maharashtra to take remedial action including actions against the erring officers in connection with the discharge of untreated sewage into Trimbakeshwar river in Nasik district. A b...

5 Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illeglly crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengals Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force ...

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary.Asato ma sadgamaya. Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya. Mrtyor ma amrtam gamaya. From the false to truth. Fro...

Dynamatic inks pact with CSIR-CSIO for joint development of futuristic solutions

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation CSIR-CSIO have signed an MoU for jointly designing, developing and manufacturing futuristic solutions for the defence and aerospace, healthca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020