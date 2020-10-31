Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian nurse on coronavirus duty sees the nightmare return

Alone at home, the nurse slept on the couch, partly to be ready in case she was called in to work, partly as a response to a trauma that took her by surprise. When case numbers finally decreased and her hospital emptied of COVID-19 patients, she found it hard to share the relief she observed in other people, those who had not seen the trauma of her ward.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:39 IST
Italian nurse on coronavirus duty sees the nightmare return
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 54-year-old nurse became convinced the coronavirus "hated" her during the first seven months of Italy's outbreaks. Those are Cristina Settembrese's words for it. Settembrese, who specializes in treating patients with infectious diseases, faced huge risks during the long hours she spent in close contact with sick and dying COVID-19 patients. She was careful to scale her precautions to match and always tested negative despite getting exposed multiple times.

The nurse's encounters with the coronavirus started February 21, the day Italy's first domestic cases were confirmed in the country's north. Nurses and doctors were among the newly infected, so Settembrese immediately volunteered to care for people in Codogno, home to Italy's patient zero and just an hour's drive away from where she worked at Milan's San Paolo Hospital. Soon, her own hospital was under siege as the virus spread in the Lombardy region, its first foothold beyond Asia. Settembrese, a single mother, immediately sent her 24-year-old daughter to live with her parents. Alone at home, the nurse slept on the couch, partly to be ready in case she was called into work, partly as a response to a trauma that took her by surprise.

When case numbers finally decreased and her hospital emptied of COVID-19 patients, she found it hard to share the relief she observed in other people, those who had not seen the trauma of her ward. On a short summer break, she saw the virus's fall return in the unmasked faces of fellow vacationers. And her worry grew. Still, the resurgence came quicker -- and earlier -- than even Settembrese feared. This week alone, the number of cases in her hospital surged by one-third. It also showed up closer to home.

Here, in her words, is her journey through the pandemic, so far. ITALY'S BRIEF VIRUS RESPITE "By August, we had no more admissions for COVID. We had almost a month without any cases. And from September, instead, we started to see again some pneumonia, then some patients with COVID, still not serious cases, and we closed the ward for patients with meningitis, tuberculosis, our usual patients....Then as the cases increased and the hospital admissions went up, pneumonia got more aggressive, forcing them to reopen the intensive ward upstairs. The switch has happened: The virulence is much stronger, and we see it in the patients." THE MID-OCTOBER SURGE "I can say on a numeric level, the numbers have soared...Nurses have been recalled from the wards they had gone back to. We are calling them back to help us because alone we cannot keep up. There are just a few of us, and we cannot keep up with people who are wearing helmets (to assist breathing)." THE NIGHTMARE RETURNS "I am experiencing this very badly. I didn't honestly expect to. I cried a lot, four months ago, I cried really a lot. I lost many young people, who I still carry with me. I hadn't yet overcome these deaths...All of us nurses, we are feeling psychological damage. I am experiencing this as a second wave, and I think we still have seen nothing.

"There are not terrible deaths this time. Now, with the treatments, you manage to avoid these intensive therapies. We have found a pseudo-palliative treatment, let's say. We know how to manage the cases better. "But I am experiencing it inside exactly like before. For us, it is like reliving a nightmare." LOOKING BACK AT ITALY'S REMARKABLY RELAXED SUMMER "I had seven or eight days of vacation and I joined my mother in Riccione (on the Adriatic Sea), and I was an alien. I was seeing everyone without masks, this beach full of people. Crowds in the bars. And the only ones with masks were the Lombards, and the others, all without.

"I told them all off. It was as if I was in a frenzy. I would say, 'Move apart and put on the masks.' I was extremely worried. I would watch and think about October, and I would say to my mother and daughter, 'With the free-for-all that is happening, we will be facing disaster.' Everyone told me I was an alarmist, even friends. I told them: 'I am not an alarmist. I have worked in the infectious diseases ward for 12 years, and the virus will return. Because all viruses return in October. And this one won't be missing, for sure.'" FLASHBACKS FROM A PANDEMIC "This young man still pulls at my heart. It is a terrible, terrible story. He was a 42-year-old guy. When he arrived, he was in pretty good shape, then we had to intubate him, with the anesthesiologist. I held his hands, and he said, 'Cristina, swear to me that I will wake up because I have two small children.' And to help him go to sleep calmly, I promised him. It is a promise I could not keep because, after four or five days, the patient died. I was a mess. I am still carrying this.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd. Signs MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V.

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirSource Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd., a subsidiary of Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. Sri Sri Tattva, which manufactures a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic, Health Dietary Supplements and Food produc...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals b...

Ensure minimum govt, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advised the probationary civil servants to take decisions in the national interest by following the mantra of minimum government and maximum governance. He also asked them to stay away from limelight...

MI win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020