Left Menu
Development News Edition

INSTANT VIEW-PM Johnson locks down England as COVID-19 surges

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-11-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 01:23 IST
INSTANT VIEW-PM Johnson locks down England as COVID-19 surges
HELEN DICKINSON, CEO OF BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM "The announced closure will have a significant economic impact on the viability of thousands of shops and hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and the second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service. Following are comments from business leaders after the announcement:

ADAM MARSHALL, HEAD OF BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE "Business and market confidence has been hit hard by the unclear, stop-start approach taken by governments across the UK over the past eight months, with little end in sight.

"Many firms are in a much weaker position now than at the start of the pandemic, making it far more challenging to survive extended closures or demand restrictions." STEPHEN PHIPSON, CEO OF MANUFACTURERS BODY MAKE UK

"Given this could not have come at a worse time for jobs, Make the UK welcomes the decision to extend the job retention scheme at 80% of salaries which has played such a key role so far in protecting as many jobs in our sector. "Given this crisis has some time to run, the government is going to have to continue to adopt a flexible and fast-paced approach to policy for all sectors of the economy, not just those forced to close."

HELEN DICKINSON, CEO OF BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM "The announced closure will have a significant economic impact on the viability of thousands of shops and hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

"The previous lockdown cost 'non-essential' shops 1.6 billion pounds a week in lost sales; now that we are entering the all-important Christmas shopping period, these losses are certain to be much bigger." JONATHAN GELDART, HEAD OF INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS:

"Controlling the virus is crucial for the economy in the long run. But make no mistake, these measures will put great strain on an already fragile business community. "The decision to reinstate furlough is absolutely the right one, and the announcement should bring relief to many businesses. Directors will be eager for clarity on the employer contributions, as we are now returning to circumstances much like the start of the summer."

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Google Meet adds support for custom virtual backgrounds

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Redman grabs one-shot lead in windy Bermuda

Doc Redman tamed strong winds to card a four-under-par 67 in the Bermuda Championship third round on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead as he guns for his first PGA Tour win. The 22-year-old waved to cheering fans after he coolly sank a lon...

Motor racing-Formula One confident of completing season despite lockdowns

Formula One teams are confident the 2020 season will be completed safely despite countries going into lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.There are five of 17 races remaining -- this weekends Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in north...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to England's lockdown: too slow and beware of the cost

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and the second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service. Fol...

UK extends 80% wage subsidies as England goes back into lockdown

Britains government will extend by a month its costly coronavirus wage subsidies to ensure workers who are temporarily laid off receive 80 of their pay, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday as he announced a new England-wide lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020