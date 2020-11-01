PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4332 4100 59 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 825966 795592 6706 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 14852 12959 37------------------------------------------------------------Assam 206517 196781 931 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 217541 209006 1097 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 14476 13632 226 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 187270 163079 2101------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3230 3194 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 392370 351635 6562------------------------------------------------------------Goa 43768 40915 609 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 173804 157247 3724 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 168880 154451 1795------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 22264 18940 320 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 95325 87517 1482 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 102087 95973 885 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 827064 765261 11192------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4,40,130 3,48,835 1,512 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 6270 5539 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 172082 160586 2958 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1683775 1514079 44024------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 18750 15065 171 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 9607 8462 90 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2756 2299 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 9075 7454 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 291825 277564 1331 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 35109 31345 595 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 133975 125566 4214 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 198747 181575 1917 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3940 3535 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 727026 694880 11152------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 240048 220466 1416 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 30794 29025 343 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 62550 57101 1027 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 483832 453458 7051 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 377651 333990 6900 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 8227688 7541106 122614------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 45489 55841 586 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 81,84,082 and the death toll at 1,22,111. The ministry said that 74,91,513 people have so far recovered from the infection.