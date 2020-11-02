Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

Left Menu
Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1, same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Monday. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 86,021, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-11-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 05:52 IST
Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1, same as a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 21 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas and three were local infections reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, compared with no such cases reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 86,021, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

