Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-New COVID curbs prompt wave of resistance across Europe

The debate over how to respond to COVID is becoming even more toxic than that over Brexit." Instead of a lockdown, Farage, who as head of the Brexit party whipped up popular opposition to immigration, proposed targeting those most a risk, like the sick and the elderly, but said ordinary people should not be criminalised for trying to live normal lives such as meeting family for Christmas. France, Germany, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and other countries have announced new curbs on movement and gatherings as infections surge and hospitals and intensive care units fill up.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:41 IST
WRAPUP 1-New COVID curbs prompt wave of resistance across Europe

A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner. The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the "worst case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.

Cast by his supporters as the godfather of the movement to quit the European Union, Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage said Johnson had terrified the United Kingdom into submission over the coronavirus with a second lockdown. "The single most pressing issue is the government's woeful response to coronavirus," Farage and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said in a joint article in The Daily Telegraph, announcing his Reform UK party.

"Ministers have lost touch with a nation divided between the terrified and the furious. The debate over how to respond to COVID is becoming even more toxic than that over Brexit." Instead of a lockdown, Farage, who as head of the Brexit party whipped up popular opposition to immigration, proposed targeting those most a risk, like the sick and the elderly, but said ordinary people should not be criminalised for trying to live normal lives such as meeting family for Christmas.

France, Germany, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and other countries have announced new curbs on movement and gatherings as infections surge and hospitals and intensive care units fill up. Small shopkeepers in France have complained about being forced to close while supermarkets are allowed to sell "non-essential goods" such as shoes, clothes, beauty products and flowers because they also sell food.

'DRAMATIC SITUATION' Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods but shopowners are not allowed to challenge government lockdown rules.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week denounced populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless as dangerous and irresponsible. "We are in a dramatic situation at the start of the cold season. It affects us all, without exception," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding new restrictions to reduce social contact were "necessary and proportionate".

Protests flared against new restrictions across Italy last week, with violence reported in Milan and Turin. More than 46.37 million people have been infected globally and 1,198,168​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United States, which holds a highly polarised presidential election on Tuesday, leads the world with more than 9 million cases and 230,700 deaths.

World shares recovered from one-month lows on Monday as upbeat Chinese data offset new lockdowns in Europe, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. election. U.S. President Donald Trump has continually downplayed the virus, mocking Democratic challenger Joe Biden for wearing a mask and social distancing at campaign rallies, a tactic which enlivens his base supporters but infuriates his opponents.

Trump has also ridiculed his top coronavirus task force adviser, Anthony Fauci, who has contradicted Trump's assertions that the U.S. fight against the virus is "rounding the turn". “We're in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation," Fauci told The Washington Post on Friday. "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Healthy export demand mitigates COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals: Report

Even as domestic demand has remained subdued, improved export demand and positive outlook for segments like agro-chemicals and surfactants have reduced the COVID-19 impact on specialty chemicals, according to a report. The Indian specialty ...

Snowden and his wife seek to be Russian-US dual nationals

Former US security contractor Edward Snowden said Monday that he and his wife intend to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing their US citizenship. Snowden, a former contractor with the US National Security Agency, has been livin...

Italy faces new coronavirus curbs, but no national lockdown -PM

The Italian government is going to tighten restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but is holding back from re-introducing a blanket, nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.Addressing parliament, Cont...

US STOCKS-Futures rebound more than 1% with focus on White House race

U.S. stock index futures bounced on Monday after Wall Street recorded its steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week starting with the U.S. presidential election.Market participants anticipate short-ter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020