Left Menu
Development News Edition

T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

Scientists presenting the findings, from 100 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Britain, said they were "reassuring" but did not mean people cannot in rare cases be infected twice with the disease. "While our findings cause us to be cautiously optimistic about the strength and length of immunity generated after SARS-CoV-2 infection, this is just one piece of the puzzle," said Paul Moss, a professor of hematology at Britain's Birmingham University who co-led the study.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:56 IST
T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
Image Credit: Videoblocks

A small but key UK study has found that "cellular immunity" to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that time. Scientists presenting the findings, from 100 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Britain, said they were "reassuring" but did not mean people cannot in rare cases be infected twice with the disease.

"While our findings cause us to be cautiously optimistic about the strength and length of immunity generated after SARS-CoV-2 infection, this is just one piece of the puzzle," said Paul Moss, a professor of hematology at Britain's Birmingham University who co-led the study. "There is still a lot for us learn before we have a full understanding of how immunity to COVID-19 works."

Experts not directly involved with the study said its findings were important and would add to a growing body of knowledge about potential protective immunity to COVID-19. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed by other experts but was published online on bioRvix, analyzed the blood of 100 patients six months after they had had either mild or asymptomatic COVID-19. It found that while some of the patients' antibody levels had dropped, their T-cell response - another key part of the immune system - remained robust.

"(Our) early results show that T-cell responses may outlast the initial antibody response," said Shame Ladhani, a consultant epidemiologist at Public Health England who co-led the work. The study also found the size of T-cell response differed, and was considerably higher in people who had had symptomatic COVID-19 than those who had no symptoms when infected.

The researchers said this could be interpreted in two ways: It is possible that higher cellular immunity might give better protection against re-infection in people who had symptoms, or equally, that asymptomatic patients are better able to fight off the virus without the need to generate a large immune response. "These results provide reassurance that, although the titer of antibody to SARS-CoV-2 can fall below detectable levels within a few months of infection, a degree of immunity to the virus may be maintained," said Charles Bangham, chair of immunology at Imperial College London.

"This ... bodes well for the long term, in terms of both vaccine development and the possibility of long-term protection against re-infection," said Eleanor Riley, immunology and infectious disease professor at Edinburgh University. She stressed, however, that "we don't yet know whether the people in this study are protected from re-infection." While more than 46 million people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, confirmed cases of re-infection are so far very rare.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...

Business briefs

Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday said it has tied up with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI to launch a MSME Credit Health IndexThe index will help measure and benchmark the growth and streng...

Assam man dies in custody in Mizoram, tension escalates amid border standoff

A man from Assams Cachar district died in custody in Mizoram on Monday, escalating the tension between the two Northeastern states amid a border standoff. Mizorams Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020