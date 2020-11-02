Left Menu
Ahmedabad sees 177 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 114 recover

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad increased to 42,868 after 177 were detected with the infection on Monday, an official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:20 IST
Ahmedabad sees 177 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 114 recover
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad increased to 42,868 after 177 were detected with the infection on Monday, an official said. The toll rose to 1,921 with two more deaths, he said.

"The number of people discharged went up by 114 to reach 37,641. Ahmedabad city reported 156 new cases and 99 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 21 new cases and 15 recoveries," he said. Among the city's seven zones, north-west zone has the highest number of 453 activecases, followed by west zone with 449, while central zone has the lowest at 304.

"Bed occupancy rate in city's 70 private hospitals requisitioned by the civic body stood at 53.6 per cent on Monday with 1,102 beds occupied out of 2,056," said Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association. It said 82 beds are occupied and 80 available in ICUs with a ventilator, while in ICUs without ventilators, 171 beds are occupied and 154 available.

As many as 473 beds are occupied and 363 available in isolation wards,it added.

