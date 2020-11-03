Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the maximum number of active cases at 989, followed by West Siang at 97, West Kameng at 85 and Lohit at 73, the SSO said. As many as 3,21,688 samples were examined for COVID-19 so far, including 2,094 on Monday..

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:20 IST
Arunachal reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 117 more people, including two security personnel and eight health care workers, tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the caseload in the state to 14,998, a senior official said on Tuesday. Barring 11, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, he said.

A 72-year-old man from Chisi village in Leparada district died of the viral disease on Monday in a dedicated COVID hospital in East Siang district, taking the number of fatalities to 38 in the northeastern state, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa stated He was suffering from chronic bronchitis, Jampa said. The positivity rate in the state stands at 11.74 per cent, and the death rate at 0.25 per cent.

Of the 117 fresh cases, 34 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 16 from East Siang, 12 from Lower Subansiri, nine from Lower Dibang Valley, seven from Changlang and six from Tawang. Five each were recorded in Kurung Kumey and Pakke Kessang, four each in West Kameng, Lepa Rada and Upper Siang, three in Upper Subansiri, two each in Tirap and Namsai and one each in Lohit, Anjaw, Papumpare and West Siang, the SSO said.

"Two Army personnel and eight health care workers are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said. Altogether 112 new cases were detected through Rapid Antigen tests, three through RT-PCR and two through True Nat, he explained.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,722 active cases, while 13,238 have been cured of the disease, with the recovery rate now standing at 88.26 per cent. The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the maximum number of active cases at 989, followed by West Siang at 97, West Kameng at 85 and Lohit at 73, the SSO said.

As many as 3,21,688 samples were examined for COVID-19 so far, including 2,094 on Monday..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Khamenei says Iran's U.S. policy not affected by who wins election

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the U.S. presidential elections result will not impact Tehrans policy towards Washington.Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement...

Horse racing-Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists while highlighting the growing toll of Australias most prestigious horse race meeting.Carrying top weight in th...

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar.

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar....

Bihar sees voter turnout of 21.83 pc till 1 pm in 2nd phase of Assembly elections

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 21.83 per cent till 1 pm in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India. Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020