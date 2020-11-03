Arunachal reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 117 more people, including two security personnel and eight health care workers, tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the caseload in the state to 14,998, a senior official said on Tuesday. Barring 11, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, he said.

A 72-year-old man from Chisi village in Leparada district died of the viral disease on Monday in a dedicated COVID hospital in East Siang district, taking the number of fatalities to 38 in the northeastern state, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa stated He was suffering from chronic bronchitis, Jampa said. The positivity rate in the state stands at 11.74 per cent, and the death rate at 0.25 per cent.

Of the 117 fresh cases, 34 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 16 from East Siang, 12 from Lower Subansiri, nine from Lower Dibang Valley, seven from Changlang and six from Tawang. Five each were recorded in Kurung Kumey and Pakke Kessang, four each in West Kameng, Lepa Rada and Upper Siang, three in Upper Subansiri, two each in Tirap and Namsai and one each in Lohit, Anjaw, Papumpare and West Siang, the SSO said.

"Two Army personnel and eight health care workers are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said. Altogether 112 new cases were detected through Rapid Antigen tests, three through RT-PCR and two through True Nat, he explained.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,722 active cases, while 13,238 have been cured of the disease, with the recovery rate now standing at 88.26 per cent. The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the maximum number of active cases at 989, followed by West Siang at 97, West Kameng at 85 and Lohit at 73, the SSO said.

As many as 3,21,688 samples were examined for COVID-19 so far, including 2,094 on Monday..