Left Menu
Development News Edition

612 dengue cases till Oct 31 in Delhi: SDMC

The number of cases of dengue this year has been lower compared to the situation in previous years. According to data shared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 612 cases of dengue has been recorded in Delhi till October 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 00:51 IST
612 dengue cases till Oct 31 in Delhi: SDMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 600 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital this year till date, with 346 of those being reported in October, according to official data. The number of cases of dengue this year has been lower compared to the situation in previous years.

According to data shared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency that tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, 612 cases of dengue has been recorded in Delhi till October 31. The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period, stands at 210 and 86 respectively, it said. The number of dengue cases recorded in August, September and October stood at 47; 188 and 346 respectively, as per the data.

In 2019, the number of dengue cases reported till October 31 was 1,069, while the total number of vector-borne disease reported throughout that year was 2,036, with two deaths recorded, officially, as per the data shared by the SDMC. All three diseases, malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever, a common symptom for COVID-19. And therefore, doctors say, people suffering from these disease might suspect they have contracted COVID-19.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • SDMC

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lo...

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...

Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

Eurozone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies. The minister...

Ukrainian fighter acquitted over killing of Italian photographer

An Italian appeals court on Tuesday acquitted a Ukrainian man who was sentenced to 24 years in jail last year over his alleged role in the 2014 killing of an Italian photographer covering fighting in eastern Ukraine. Journalist Andrea Rocch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020