Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary closes bars, imposes night-time curfew to curb coronavirus

Last week the National Medical Chamber called on the government to limit the opening hours of restaurants and reimpose special shopping hours for the elderly as the number of COVID-19 patients rises. The total death toll rose to 1,973 and the number of patients treated in hospitals jumped to 4,767 from 4,417 on Monday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-11-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 01:07 IST
Hungary closes bars, imposes night-time curfew to curb coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday. Orban said the government would introduce a "special legal order" as of midnight and would ask parliament to extend it by 90 days.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Orban sought open-ended special powers, facing accusations from human rights groups and opposition parties of making a power-grab which his government denied. In June, parliament revoked the special powers as the pandemic ebbed. nL8N2DT2YB Orban said on Tuesday that the new measures were needed to prevent hospitals reaching capacity by mid-December. The curfew will be in effect from midnight until 5 a.m..

"The time has come to take further measures to ensure a continued operation of hospitals and ...protect the elderly," Orban said. The government will publish details of the measures later.

Schools remain open, as well as all shops and restaurants, and soccer games will continue to be played in front of thousands of spectators nationwide. Trying to minimise further harm to the recession-hit economy, Orban's nationalist government has so far refrained from imposing strict lockdown measures.

From Monday, those violating rules on wearing face masks risk stiff fines, with offending restaurants and shops to be closed by authorities if necessary. Last week the National Medical Chamber called on the government to limit the opening hours of restaurants and reimpose special shopping hours for the elderly as the number of COVID-19 patients rises. These measures have not been taken.

Hungary reported 3,989 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its highest single-day tally, while the daily death toll also rose to a record high of 84. The total death toll rose to 1,973 and the number of patients treated in hospitals jumped to 4,767 from 4,417 on Monday.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

President Lopez Obrador urges review of U.S. drug cooperation in Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government would review cooperation over drug policy with the United States and how its agencies operate in Mexico after the recent U.S. arrest of a top military official. Lo...

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...

Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

Eurozone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies. The minister...

Ukrainian fighter acquitted over killing of Italian photographer

An Italian appeals court on Tuesday acquitted a Ukrainian man who was sentenced to 24 years in jail last year over his alleged role in the 2014 killing of an Italian photographer covering fighting in eastern Ukraine. Journalist Andrea Rocch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020