With spike of 46,254 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 83-lakh mark

India's coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after new 46,254 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:12 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after new 46,254 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases.

With 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total cured cases in the country are now at 76,56,478. As many as 514 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 1,23,611. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested up to November 3. Over 12 lakh samples for coronavirus were tested yesterday.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national coronavirus recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent and case fatality rate dropped to 1.49 per cent.

