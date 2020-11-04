Kenya records 492 new COVID-19 cases making total of 57093 cases

The health ministry of Kenya has 492 more cases on November 2, making the total COVID-19 caseload in the country stands at 57,093, according to a news report y Star Kenya.

The government has admitted the challenges of accessing reagents due to global demand. The situation that has been worsened by the worsening situation in Europe due to rising numbers.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on November 2 has said that the ministry is doing everything possible to revamp and increase the testing capacity.

"From the testing capacity that we have, you can see that we are doing our bit to ensure that we have reagents but it is a global issue," Kagwe said.

"As Europe becomes worse, we will have more challenges in terms of acquisition of reagents... we can only urge you to be more careful."

The ministry is also working in collaboration with the private sector to ensure PPE is supplied to all hospitals across the county, with the Covid Fund required to actively ensure all healthcare workers are well protected.

"I want to urge our healthcare workers, please, as I said in the past, take care of yourself first and ensure you are safe before you begin to take care of other people," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the CS has urged all county health CECs to ensure information regarding fatalities from individual hospitals is communicated to the national government immediately.