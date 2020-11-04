UK finance minister Sunak to make statement on COVID support on Thursday

UK finance minister Sunak to make statement on COVID support on ThursdayReuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:10 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will make a general statement on the government's COVID-19 support scheme to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"The chancellor will be making a general statement ... about all the support, all the provisions that we're making for this latest phase to tackle the Autumn surge of coronavirus tomorrow," Johnson told parliament.
