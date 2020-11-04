Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek government prepares more curbs to contain COVID-19 spread

Mitsotakis is expected to make announcements on Thursday, after consulting health experts, his office said. The health minister told ANT1 TV that health experts have recommended a one-month nationwide lockdown. Some regions, mainly in northern Greece, have entered lockdown. The fresh record brings the total number of infections to 46,892.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:52 IST
Greek government prepares more curbs to contain COVID-19 spread

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce new restrictions to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government officials said on Wednesday. Greece has reported fewer cases than most European countries but the number of infections has been gradually increasing since early October, prompting it to reimpose restrictions.

It registered 2,646 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since its first case emerged in February, health ministry data showed. Mitsotakis is expected to make announcements on Thursday, after consulting health experts, his office said.

The health minister told ANT1 TV that health experts have recommended a one-month nationwide lockdown. Earlier this week the country expanded a night curfew and shut restaurants, bars, theatres and museums in the most populous areas of the country for one month. Some regions, mainly in northern Greece, have entered lockdown.

The fresh record brings the total number of infections to 46,892. Greece reported 18 deaths from the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 673.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

BSF DG visits Gujarat frontier, reviews preparedness along Pak border

Border Security Force chief Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday culminated his visit to the Gujarat frontier, where he reviewed security preparedness along the Pakistan border areas, according to officials. Asthana was on his maiden visit to the Gu...

US formally exits Paris climate deal

The US formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday amid election uncertainty, three years after President Donald Trump announced his intent to remove the country from participating in the landmark global pact to reduce greenhou...

European stocks jump at close with eyes on tight U.S. election race

European stocks closed with strong gains on Wednesday as investors unwound bets of a Democratic sweep in the U.S. presidential election as the race proved far closer than polls had predicted.The healthcare sector, typically considered more ...

Maharashtra reports 5,505 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 5,505 new positive cases taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 16,98,198. According to the state Public Health Department, 8,728 patients were discharged today, and with it the total number of pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020