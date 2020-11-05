FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Left Menu
* Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday, as daily infections and deaths reached new records, while Hungary will close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew. * Ukraine registered a record 9,524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, a day after its minister described the situation as verging on catastrophic.

Newly introduced restrictions could slow economic recovery or even lead to a contraction in Spain and other European countries in the fourth quarter, European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the country's prime minister said. * Austria's daily tally of new coronavirus infections climbed to a record high of 6,211, data from the health and interior ministries showed.

* Italy has registered 30,550 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said. * Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday, as daily infections and deaths reached new records, while Hungary will close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew.

* Ukraine registered a record 9,524 new cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, a day after its minister described the situation as verging on catastrophic. AMERICAS

* U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress needed to approve a new coronavirus aid bill by the end of 2020 as lawmakers return to work following Tuesday's elections. * Indoor dining and gyms in Canada's financial capital, Toronto, will reopen on Nov. 14, pending confirmation from public health experts on Friday.

* Coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals breached 50,000 on Tuesday, the highest level in nearly three months, as a surge in infections threatens to push the nation's health care system to the edge of capacity. ASIA-PACIFIC

* As the pandemic has pushed many companies to allow telecommuting, it has also caused a population outflow from Tokyo - the first time that has happened in years, the latest government data showed. * Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria state reported zero COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day as states began easing regional border restrictions, raising prospects of a faster return to normal.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese vaccine candidate currently in phase III trials on frontline workers, state news agency BNA said.

* Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said. * Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before year end, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said.

* BioNTech's Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group does not plan to run further clinical trials of the German firm's coronavirus vaccine candidate that has completed early-stage trials in China, an executive said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Spain reported a 1.31% rise in unemployed people in October from the previous month as fresh restrictions to contain the second wave of coronavirus infections hobbled the job market, official data showed.

