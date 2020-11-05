Left Menu
Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown

While the UK's death toll from the coronavirus rose on Wednesday by 492, the most since mid-May, London's Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown. People will be ordered to stay at home from 0001 GMT on Thursday to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 03:53 IST
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England. While the UK's death toll from the coronavirus rose on Wednesday by 492, the most since mid-May, London's Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown.

People will be ordered to stay at home from 0001 GMT on Thursday to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year. The United Kingdom has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19 and is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Scientists warned the "worst-case" scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded without action.

Even before Wednesday, data from restaurant bookings service OpenTable showed a surge in demand for London eateries during the run-up to the new lockdown. Several English police forces used social media to urge people going out on Wednesday night to follow social-distancing rules.

The rest of the UK - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own lockdown policies and enacted tougher health restrictions last month.

