UK minister warns of tough fines as England enters second lockdown

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council, also warned that people "recklessly" breaking rules would face stiff fines or a fixed penalty notice. "Not following the regulations and measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The UK government on Thursday reminded people about the tough fines in place over severe breaches as England entered its second stay-at-home lockdown in order to try and control the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections, expected to last at least until December 2. UK Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said that while the police forces of the country will continue to follow the principle of policing by consent, they would respond to "egregious breaches" and hand out fines where necessary. Under the legal requirements in place, people have been told to stay at home unless leaving for work if they can't work from home or to shop for essentials or a form of daily exercise. All non-essential shops, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms have been ordered to close and households are also banned from mixing indoors or in private gardens, unless in a so-called "support bubble". There is a 200 pounds fine for each breach which doubles on every offence up to a maximum of 6,400 pounds and organisers of large gatherings face a 10,000 pounds fine.

"Where a more intense intervention is needed then the police will be involved and of course the fine structure is still in force," Buckland told the BBC. "I think the message has to go out very clearly that this will only work if we all play our part," he said, adding that only a "tiny minority" of people are responsible for breaches which risk public health.

His message came as the Metropolitan Police, the UK's largest police force, issued a statement around its policing plans for the second lockdown. "It is vitally important that we're all sensible, use common sense and stick to the rules. By working together, we can help prevent the spread of this deadly virus which has already claimed so many lives," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, the Met Police lead on coronavirus.

"We are ready and prepared to take enforcement action against those who are deliberately breaching rules and putting people at risk," he said. Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council, also warned that people "recklessly" breaking rules would face stiff fines or a fixed penalty notice.

"Not following the regulations and measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable. We won't waste time with endless encouragement for those who knowingly or deliberately break the rules. People recklessly ignoring the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice," he said. The latest restrictions came into effect at midnight on Thursday after members of Parliament approved the bill in a House of Commons vote. But in a sign of growing disquiet within the ruling Conservative Party ranks, a total of 34 MPs from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party rebelled against the move.

Johnson told MPs a second lockdown was "not something any of us wanted to do" but insisted the restrictions represented "the best and safest path for our country". It came as the UK recorded a further 492 coronavirus deaths – the highest daily figure since 19 May, taking the death toll past 47,700.

