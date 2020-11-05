FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Several European countries reintroduced lockdown measures and other restrictions as new coronavirus infections surge across the continent, while China barred non-Chinese travellers from Britain, Belgium, the Philippines and India, imposing some of the most stringent entry curbs of any country.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* Moscow's mayor said the city's coronavirus situation was worsening, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate. * Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks, its second this year after a sharp increase in infections this week.
* Poland reported a record 27,143 new infections, approaching a threshold at which the government has said it could be forced to impose a nationwide lockdown. * Paris will be placed under more restrictions, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening.
* Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the country's northern regions. * Norwegians were urged to avoid domestic travel and to limit social contracts as part of a new round of restrictions to curb the virus spread.
* Local Italian leaders reacted with dismay and anger on Thursday after the government singled out some regions for tougher restrictions than others in the renewed battle against the pandemic. * Germany, Austria, Sweden, Czech Republic and Ukraine also reported daily records in new cases.
AMERICAS * The United States set a daily record for new cases a day after the presidential election.
* U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress needed to approve a new coronavirus aid bill by the end of 2020 as lawmakers return to work following Tuesday's elections. ASIA-PACIFIC
* South Korea has alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of the late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive. * Australia agreed to purchase two more COVID-19 vaccines in development, beefing up its prospective arsenal against the pandemic to 135 million doses as it aims to complete a mass inoculation programme within months.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched resources, a regional head of WHO said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A summer dip in UK infections has pushed back test results for AstraZeneca's potential vaccine, leading the drugmaker to delay deliveries of shots to the UK government.
* A WHO-led scheme to supply COVID-19 drugs to poor countries is betting on experimental monoclonal antibody treatments and steroids but is shunning Gilead's remdesivir blockbuster therapy, an internal document shows. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* British finance minister Rishi Sunak ramped up his 200 billion-pound economic rescue programme once again in a coordinated move with the Bank of England, which increased its already-huge purchases of government debt. * Indonesia suffered its first recession in over two decades as the pandemic hit consumption and business activity in Southeast Asia's largest economy, costing millions of jobs.
(Compiled by Milla Nissi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
