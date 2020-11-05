Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden sets new COVID-19 case record as deaths pass 6,000 mark

The Health Agency has said the outbreak was likely more severe during the spring when Sweden periodically suffered some of Europe's highest per capita death tolls though limited testing at the time had meant many infections went undetected. "There is continued increase in the number of cases in all regions except one," said Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of the microbiology department at the agency.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:54 IST
Sweden sets new COVID-19 case record as deaths pass 6,000 mark

Sweden, whose pandemic strategy of avoiding lockdowns has gained international attention, reported a record increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as health officials said it was seeing a marked rise of patients in intensive care.

Sweden registered 4,034 new coronavirus cases, health agency data showed, the latest in a string of records set in recent days amid a pandemic resurgence that has struck the country later than many other parts of Europe, but which now appears to be rapidly gaining momentum. The Health Agency has said the outbreak was likely more severe during the spring when Sweden periodically suffered some of Europe's highest per capita death tolls though limited testing at the time had meant many infections went undetected.

"There is continued increase in the number of cases in all regions except one," said Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of the microbiology department at the agency. "We are now also beginning to see a fairly significant increase on the number of intensive care patients."

The intensifying outbreak has seen Sweden tighten the mostly voluntary recommendations on which it relies across much of the country and Tegmark Wisell said the percentage of positive tests had climbed to 9.7% last week from 5.6% the week before. Earlier on Thursday, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he was self-isolating and getting tested after he learned a person close to him had met someone who was later confirmed to have COVID-19.

On Thursday, 90 COVID-19 patients were receiving intensive care at Swedish hospitals, 19 more than on Wednesday, while a further 661 were being treated in other modes of care. Sweden registered 5 new deaths, taking its death toll during the pandemic to 6,002. Sweden's death rate per capita has been several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba revenue up 30% as virus drives demand for e-commerce

Chinas biggest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday reported a 30 per cent jump in quarterly revenue, as China recovers from the virus and online shopping demand remains high. Alibaba reported revenues of 155.1 billion yuan USD...

If all well, Hyderabad IT industry expected to grow at 10% in Fy21-Report

Despite slowdown due to COVID-19, the Information Technology sector located here is expected to grow around 10 per cent during the current financial year, a whitepaper by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association HYSEA said. The Whitepaper...

Firmino vs Jota: The dilemma facing Klopp before Man City

It was one of the quirks of Liverpools comprehensive title-winning campaign in the Premier League last season. Just how could the starting center forward in the best team in England score only one goal at home Roberto Firminos rather miserl...

Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board BWSSB jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary. The project is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020