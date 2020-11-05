UK PM says there is light at end of COVID tunnel

UK PM says there is light at end of COVID tunnelReuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was light at the end of the tunnel on COVID-19 as England entered its second countrywide lockdown - for four weeks - to prevent a rising number of cases and deaths from the virus.
"The UK government and the devolved administrations are working together on a joint approach to the Christmas period, because all of us want to ensure families can come together, wherever they live," he told a media conference.
"The advice I've received suggests that four weeks is enough for these measures to make a real impact so these rules will expire. There is light at the end of the tunnel."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British